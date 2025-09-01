Known Issues:
- This is an in progress patch to push critical combat fixes, rpg mode is partially exposed, do not use it as it is not finished and will cause untested bugs.
Improvements:
- RPG mode map reworked to draw lines and monitor completion differently.
- Unblocked attacker fireball vfx size 5x increased.
- Statistics moved back to main menu.
- Settings menu adjusted.
- Rulebook button removed from main menu.
- Esc behaviours added for the statistics panel, learn to play pop out.
- Reagent rewards disabled for now.
- Gold re-enabled and rewards set up based on match type.
- Gear items updated, profile inventories reset.
- Tutorial panel positioning improvements, some text changes.
Bug Fixes:
- Blocked combat resolving before unblocked causing on dies triggers to execute mid resolve incorrectly.
- Broken if check preventing riposte checks in combat situations with no cards scheduled for C1 or C2.
- Tutorial attacker selection ground vfx not enabling.
Changed files in this update