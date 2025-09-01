 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19816385 Edited 1 September 2025 – 20:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Today's update adds a new weekly bonus puzzle, the DOLLHOUSE KITCHEN!

"This kids' kitchen playset originally included real heating elements along with realistic flame and smoke effects, but those features were nixed before it went into production due to safety concerns. Nevertheless, the product was a hit!"

This is one of my favorite puzzles that I've made for the game so far. It's quite challenging!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2275491
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2275492
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2275493
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link