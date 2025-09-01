Bonus Puzzle #7: Dollhouse Kitchen
Today's update adds a new weekly bonus puzzle, the DOLLHOUSE KITCHEN!
"This kids' kitchen playset originally included real heating elements along with realistic flame and smoke effects, but those features were nixed before it went into production due to safety concerns. Nevertheless, the product was a hit!"
This is one of my favorite puzzles that I've made for the game so far. It's quite challenging!
