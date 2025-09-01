 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19816259 Edited 1 September 2025 – 19:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I accidentally opened and built with wrong sub-version of Unity, causing rendering issues in VR - sorry!

Compatible with previous!

Fixes:

- Fixed VR rendering being corrupted due to wrong Unity version

