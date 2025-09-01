Early Access Patch #25 (v0.9.1) features multiple item buying and selling! It also contains various text changes based on recent feedback.
Change Log:
The player can now buy and sell multiple items from the item vendor.
"Help" (Ludriel's Guidance) text updated with regards to finding the Sunstone.
Previous: "To find the exact location, use the Mynthrian Compass until the coordinates match."
New: "To find the exact location, use the Mynthrian Compass. It will tell you how many steps to travel and in what direction."
This has been updated for both English and Japanese text.
Various Japanese text updates, including a clarifying change when using the "Mynthrian Compass".
Bug fix: Changing languages will now update your current run's "Equipment Ability Names" and "Equipment Ability Descriptions", without needing to restart the game.
Bug fix: The "Dragon Skin" ability name (ドラゴンスキン) now properly displays in Japanese.
Changed files in this update