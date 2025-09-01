 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19816133 Edited 1 September 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access Patch #25 (v0.9.1) features multiple item buying and selling! It also contains various text changes based on recent feedback.

Change Log:

  • The player can now buy and sell multiple items from the item vendor.

  • "Help" (Ludriel's Guidance) text updated with regards to finding the Sunstone.

    • Previous: "To find the exact location, use the Mynthrian Compass until the coordinates match."

    • New: "To find the exact location, use the Mynthrian Compass. It will tell you how many steps to travel and in what direction."

    • This has been updated for both English and Japanese text.

  • Various Japanese text updates, including a clarifying change when using the "Mynthrian Compass".

  • Bug fix: Changing languages will now update your current run's "Equipment Ability Names" and "Equipment Ability Descriptions", without needing to restart the game.

  • Bug fix: The "Dragon Skin" ability name (ドラゴンスキン) now properly displays in Japanese.

Changed files in this update

