Hey, just a few quick updates to the game. Pretty much just bug fixes.

Removed Highlight, now that enemy starships are always on screen.

Fixed loading glitch where multiple starships would spawn.

Restored Frigate's missiles.

Fixed saving glitch where it wouldn't return to the previous page.

Anyways, that should be it. Hope you enjoy this small update!

-Chris

Resident Non-Dog Employee at cGh ONE

Social Media

Web: https://cghone.com/

Bluesky: @cghone.bsky.social‬

YouTube:

Discord: https://discord.gg/B5TEdTkEzk

Twitter: No.