2 September 2025 Build 19816080 Edited 2 September 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, just a few quick updates to the game. Pretty much just bug fixes.

  • Removed Highlight, now that enemy starships are always on screen.

  • Fixed loading glitch where multiple starships would spawn.

  • Restored Frigate's missiles.

  • Fixed saving glitch where it wouldn't return to the previous page.

Anyways, that should be it. Hope you enjoy this small update!

-Chris

Resident Non-Dog Employee at cGh ONE

Social Media

Web: https://cghone.com/

Bluesky: @cghone.bsky.social‬

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@cGh_ONE

Discord: https://discord.gg/B5TEdTkEzk

Twitter: No.

Changed files in this update

Windows Infinite Voyager Content Depot 1482401
  • Loading history…
