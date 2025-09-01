 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19816042 Edited 1 September 2025 – 19:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Got a few bugfixes for the decoupling mechanism to improve its reliability and stability!

Compatible with previous, though update recommended for better experience!

Locale:

- Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Fixes:

- Fixed Unity Native video players jittering when the renderer is decoupled (reported by @epiceaston197, issue #5494)
- Fixed crash when setting decoupling activation framerate to 0 (reported by @cubee_cb, @gyztormizirath, @epiceaston197, issue #5492)
- Improved renderer coupling re-activation mechanism to be more reliable
-- This fixes the decoupling remaining active for extended periods of time due to jitter in the rendering process itself causing the re-activation timings to be off

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2519832
