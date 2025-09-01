Got a few bugfixes for the decoupling mechanism to improve its reliability and stability!



Compatible with previous, though update recommended for better experience!



Locale: - Merged German locale update by @muppeq



Fixes: - Fixed Unity Native video players jittering when the renderer is decoupled (reported by @epiceaston197, issue #5494)

- Fixed crash when setting decoupling activation framerate to 0 (reported by @cubee_cb, @gyztormizirath, @epiceaston197, issue #5492)

- Improved renderer coupling re-activation mechanism to be more reliable

-- This fixes the decoupling remaining active for extended periods of time due to jitter in the rendering process itself causing the re-activation timings to be off

