Fixes two more softlocks when traversing the world map in certain ways in the final chapter.
Added a world map "recovery mode" accessible from the debug menu to help people get out of any similar softlocks in case we've missed any (please continue to report these!); tap on the version number on the config menu from the title screen to access the debug menu
Fixed a typo in the Config menu helptext for one of the options
Made the movement puzzle in Ben's chapter more forgiving, significantly more so when the "Casual" difficulty mode is enabled.
Fixed a missing out of bounds collision in the final dungeon
