1 September 2025 Build 19815961 Edited 1 September 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixes two more softlocks when traversing the world map in certain ways in the final chapter.

    • Added a world map "recovery mode" accessible from the debug menu to help people get out of any similar softlocks in case we've missed any (please continue to report these!); tap on the version number on the config menu from the title screen to access the debug menu

  • Fixed a typo in the Config menu helptext for one of the options

  • Made the movement puzzle in Ben's chapter more forgiving, significantly more so when the "Casual" difficulty mode is enabled.

  • Fixed a missing out of bounds collision in the final dungeon

