1 September 2025 Build 19815573 Edited 1 September 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.18 Public Beta 5 is now live!

To access this build, select the "beta" branch in the games properties. As always: please report any bugs you find by pressing F3! When filing a bug report, please please make sure you are consistently encountering the issue, and provide us as much detail as you can about how to recreate it so we can fix it. Should you encounter any crashes, please join our Discord and mention it in the channel so we can work with you to resolve the issue!

The full patch notes are available in our Discord, but here are the highlights:

NEW & IMPROVED

  • New space location for Supernovas!

  • Improved the Lab Scanner experience based on user feedback

  • New Communications station experience! System now supports multiple communications targets

  • Additional controls and parking spot labels to the shuttle maintenance bay for ease of use

  • Added additional controls to the helm console for single player use

  • Improved readability of Isaac's sensor panel

  • Improved scroll performance on the Quantum Drive panel and inventory HUD control

  • Groogan is back! Find him on duty in the Botany Bay. ("Botany Bay....oh, NO!")

  • Adjusted shuttle hull strength to be more reasonable

  • Improved localized language wrapping and moved more panel labels to localized strings

  • Improved power down effects

MAJOR BUG FIXES

  • Fixed issues with Orville weapons firing backwards or not at all

  • Fixed issue with Apartment sim not letting you out

  • Fixed issue with Bowling Alley glitching out between lanes 2 & 5

  • Fixed 1941 sim not unlocking after chip insert

  • Fixed issue with Orville drifting away or not being able to move after exiting Quantum Drive

  • Made it easier to get back into the ship if you park too close to the planet

  • Fixed shuttle repair. You can now repair shuttles in the maintenance bay AFTER scanning them

  • Fixed hand weapons not working when orbiting certain planets

  • Fixed issue where repair panels would get out of sync with ship damage

  • Addressed issue with Quantum Drive console not updating status after repair or power issues

  • Multiple fixes to Steam Achievements

  • Adjusted third person camera zoom limits to keep camera from going beyond the walls

MINOR FIXES

  • Re-enabled pause menu while in shuttles.

  • Adjusted Session menu Quantum Drive controls to prevent activating QD when you are off the ship, docked, or lifted off in a shuttle

  • Fixed synthesizer food popping into existence

  • Updated Nova and Supernova star type stats to be more accurate

  • Fixed issue where QD wait tooltips would persist in shuttle

  • Localized the QD wait message in shuttles

  • Fixed tank leaks in Aquatics

  • Fixed collision issue in Kelly's quarters and in the Krill chapel

  • Fixed being able to see into space from certain angles in shuttle maintenance

  • Adjusting level loading on K Deck

  • Fixed hull breaches in the bridge ceiling lights

  • Fixed E-sim control panel tooltip issues

  • Lighting improvements in Aquatics lab, and star space locations

  • Moved Quarters Customization controls to the HUD (temporary, will return to the tablet in v19)

  • Fixed multiple place mode in Quarters Customization

  • Fixed props not following your view

  • Fixed player sit position on bridge chairs

  • Fixed an issue where after dying, your health would still be greyed out

  • Fixed issue with power allocation not updating correctly after preset change

  • Addressed another batch of corridor mesh and panel alignment issues

While not bug free, we're hoping that most of the major functionality issues are resolved in this version. Barring any major issues, we'll knock out a few more cosmetic changes and set our sights on v1.018 Release Branch!

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19815573
Windows The Orville - Interactive Fan Experience Content Depot 1096201
