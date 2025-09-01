This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.0.18 Public Beta 5 is now live!

To access this build, select the "beta" branch in the games properties. As always: please report any bugs you find by pressing F3! When filing a bug report, please please make sure you are consistently encountering the issue, and provide us as much detail as you can about how to recreate it so we can fix it. Should you encounter any crashes, please join our Discord and mention it in the channel so we can work with you to resolve the issue!



The full patch notes are available in our Discord, but here are the highlights:

NEW & IMPROVED

New space location for Supernovas!

Improved the Lab Scanner experience based on user feedback

New Communications station experience! System now supports multiple communications targets

Additional controls and parking spot labels to the shuttle maintenance bay for ease of use

Added additional controls to the helm console for single player use

Improved readability of Isaac's sensor panel

Improved scroll performance on the Quantum Drive panel and inventory HUD control

Groogan is back! Find him on duty in the Botany Bay. ("Botany Bay....oh, NO!")

Adjusted shuttle hull strength to be more reasonable

Improved localized language wrapping and moved more panel labels to localized strings

Improved power down effects

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Fixed issues with Orville weapons firing backwards or not at all

Fixed issue with Apartment sim not letting you out

Fixed issue with Bowling Alley glitching out between lanes 2 & 5

Fixed 1941 sim not unlocking after chip insert

Fixed issue with Orville drifting away or not being able to move after exiting Quantum Drive

Made it easier to get back into the ship if you park too close to the planet

Fixed shuttle repair. You can now repair shuttles in the maintenance bay AFTER scanning them

Fixed hand weapons not working when orbiting certain planets

Fixed issue where repair panels would get out of sync with ship damage

Addressed issue with Quantum Drive console not updating status after repair or power issues

Multiple fixes to Steam Achievements

Adjusted third person camera zoom limits to keep camera from going beyond the walls

MINOR FIXES

Re-enabled pause menu while in shuttles.

Adjusted Session menu Quantum Drive controls to prevent activating QD when you are off the ship, docked, or lifted off in a shuttle

Fixed synthesizer food popping into existence

Updated Nova and Supernova star type stats to be more accurate

Fixed issue where QD wait tooltips would persist in shuttle

Localized the QD wait message in shuttles

Fixed tank leaks in Aquatics

Fixed collision issue in Kelly's quarters and in the Krill chapel

Fixed being able to see into space from certain angles in shuttle maintenance

Adjusting level loading on K Deck

Fixed hull breaches in the bridge ceiling lights

Fixed E-sim control panel tooltip issues

Lighting improvements in Aquatics lab, and star space locations

Moved Quarters Customization controls to the HUD (temporary, will return to the tablet in v19)

Fixed multiple place mode in Quarters Customization

Fixed props not following your view

Fixed player sit position on bridge chairs

Fixed an issue where after dying, your health would still be greyed out

Fixed issue with power allocation not updating correctly after preset change

Addressed another batch of corridor mesh and panel alignment issues

While not bug free, we're hoping that most of the major functionality issues are resolved in this version. Barring any major issues, we'll knock out a few more cosmetic changes and set our sights on v1.018 Release Branch!