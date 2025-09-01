v1.0.18 Public Beta 5 is now live!
To access this build, select the "beta" branch in the games properties. As always: please report any bugs you find by pressing F3! When filing a bug report, please please make sure you are consistently encountering the issue, and provide us as much detail as you can about how to recreate it so we can fix it. Should you encounter any crashes, please join our Discord and mention it in the channel so we can work with you to resolve the issue!
The full patch notes are available in our Discord, but here are the highlights:
NEW & IMPROVED
New space location for Supernovas!
Improved the Lab Scanner experience based on user feedback
New Communications station experience! System now supports multiple communications targets
Additional controls and parking spot labels to the shuttle maintenance bay for ease of use
Added additional controls to the helm console for single player use
Improved readability of Isaac's sensor panel
Improved scroll performance on the Quantum Drive panel and inventory HUD control
Groogan is back! Find him on duty in the Botany Bay. ("Botany Bay....oh, NO!")
Adjusted shuttle hull strength to be more reasonable
Improved localized language wrapping and moved more panel labels to localized strings
Improved power down effects
MAJOR BUG FIXES
Fixed issues with Orville weapons firing backwards or not at all
Fixed issue with Apartment sim not letting you out
Fixed issue with Bowling Alley glitching out between lanes 2 & 5
Fixed 1941 sim not unlocking after chip insert
Fixed issue with Orville drifting away or not being able to move after exiting Quantum Drive
Made it easier to get back into the ship if you park too close to the planet
Fixed shuttle repair. You can now repair shuttles in the maintenance bay AFTER scanning them
Fixed hand weapons not working when orbiting certain planets
Fixed issue where repair panels would get out of sync with ship damage
Addressed issue with Quantum Drive console not updating status after repair or power issues
Multiple fixes to Steam Achievements
Adjusted third person camera zoom limits to keep camera from going beyond the walls
MINOR FIXES
Re-enabled pause menu while in shuttles.
Adjusted Session menu Quantum Drive controls to prevent activating QD when you are off the ship, docked, or lifted off in a shuttle
Fixed synthesizer food popping into existence
Updated Nova and Supernova star type stats to be more accurate
Fixed issue where QD wait tooltips would persist in shuttle
Localized the QD wait message in shuttles
Fixed tank leaks in Aquatics
Fixed collision issue in Kelly's quarters and in the Krill chapel
Fixed being able to see into space from certain angles in shuttle maintenance
Adjusting level loading on K Deck
Fixed hull breaches in the bridge ceiling lights
Fixed E-sim control panel tooltip issues
Lighting improvements in Aquatics lab, and star space locations
Moved Quarters Customization controls to the HUD (temporary, will return to the tablet in v19)
Fixed multiple place mode in Quarters Customization
Fixed props not following your view
Fixed player sit position on bridge chairs
Fixed an issue where after dying, your health would still be greyed out
Fixed issue with power allocation not updating correctly after preset change
Addressed another batch of corridor mesh and panel alignment issues
While not bug free, we're hoping that most of the major functionality issues are resolved in this version. Barring any major issues, we'll knock out a few more cosmetic changes and set our sights on v1.018 Release Branch!
Changed depots in beta branch