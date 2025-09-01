Hello Quick Translate Engine users,



As part of our ongoing efforts to make our application more accessible to a global audience, we are excited to announce that we have added support for two new interface languages.



What's New:



🇺🇦 Ukrainian Language Support: You can now use the entire application interface in Ukrainian.

🇹🇭 Thai Language Support: The option to set the interface language to Thai has been added.



To try out the new languages, simply select them from the "Application Language" dropdown menu in the Settings.



Your feedback is valuable to us. Thank you for your support!