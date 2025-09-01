Change log version 1.0.8 (55):
QUALITY OF LIFE
Trees can now be cut on Sawmill
Rocks can now be broken on Brickyard
Removed RNG from food resource veins such as Bush and Apple Trees
Poop now has Composter and Outhouse spawn priority
FIXES
Cooked egg tutorial bug
Profile percentage bug
Achievement after production line update bug
Creatures, companions and NPCs wondering off screen bug (this doesn't include the merchant, he is supposed to leave and come back)
We're listening to you
As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.
Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.
Cheers,
mappe
Changed files in this update