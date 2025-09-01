Change log version 1.0.8 (55):

QUALITY OF LIFE

Trees can now be cut on Sawmill

Rocks can now be broken on Brickyard

Removed RNG from food resource veins such as Bush and Apple Trees

Poop now has Composter and Outhouse spawn priority

FIXES

Cooked egg tutorial bug

Profile percentage bug

Achievement after production line update bug

Creatures, companions and NPCs wondering off screen bug (this doesn't include the merchant, he is supposed to leave and come back)

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.

Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.

Cheers,

mappe