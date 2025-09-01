 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19815485 Edited 1 September 2025 – 18:13:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log version 1.0.8 (55):

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Trees can now be cut on Sawmill

  • Rocks can now be broken on Brickyard

  • Removed RNG from food resource veins such as Bush and Apple Trees

  • Poop now has Composter and Outhouse spawn priority

FIXES

  • Cooked egg tutorial bug

  • Profile percentage bug

  • Achievement after production line update bug

  • Creatures, companions and NPCs wondering off screen bug (this doesn't include the merchant, he is supposed to leave and come back)

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.

Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.

Cheers,

mappe

