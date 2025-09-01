Changed:

- Font size limit increased from 80 to 300.

- If current color alpha is 0 and you select a color from the palette, alpha is restored to 255.



Fixed:

- If mousewheel zoom during selection, marquee lines go out of view.

- Photoshop PSD reworked to be more stable.

- Importing PSD with a frame that is larger than the layer can cause application to crash.

- Importing Photoshop layer opacity imported incorrectly.

- Importing Photoshop import with indexed color not working.

- Fixed crash that sometimes occurred when resizing an image to a smaller size.

- Can't paint with the brush after using the flood fill tool.

- New color replacer guide color does not always match color selection.

- Right click during selection will allow erasing of content.

- Image flip horizontal or vertical only flips the current layer.

- Blend modes in Simplified Chinese locale are in English.