1 September 2025 Build 19815424 Edited 1 September 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Boss Exhaustion

Boss Exhaustion has been introduced in version 0.4 to account for tankier builds that don't have as much DPS. Builds that can tank bosses for a while are rewarded by this system with more damage each second they survived and have dealt damage to the boss. With the new endgame sectors, tanky builds are in need of a bit of a buff.

The default maximum amount of Boss Exhaustion has been changed from 30 to 60.

Boss exhaustion nodes on the skill tree have been buffed, too:

Burden of Collapse

  • 14% more damage against Bosses (previously 6%)

  • Bosses exhaust 28% faster (previously 24%)

  • +15 to maximum Boss Exhaustion (previously +10)

Stressed Overlords

  • 18% more damage against Bosses (new)

  • Boss Exhaustion starts 80% faster (unchanged)

  • +10 to maximum Boss exhaustion (previously +5)

Tyrant Cruncher

  • 12% more damage against Bosses (new)

  • Bosses exhaust 36% faster (previously 16%)

  • +20 to maximum Boss Exhaustion (previously +15)

Loot Enhancements

  • Duplicated items are grouped next to each other

  • Loot drops faster the more items are found

  • Added a separate audio volume setting for loot

  • Turtle eggs can be sold without picking them up

Bugfixes and Improvements

  • Fixed item rarity in tentacle missions, it was 100x higher than it should be

  • Fixed +Mod level on Parasites

  • Zealot works with Parasites

  • Added AoE tag to Big Bertha

  • Fixed a damage overflow that could be caused by Nuclear Chain Reaction

  • Fixed graphical artifacts when toggling sector in marble machine

  • Fixed a rare crash in the game renderer

  • Update Carlo reward item with latest asset

  • Reduce bitset memory usage

  • Hover infos for Armor / Dash / Experience bars update interactively

Localization Fixes

  • Fixed Chinese translation of Empowered Chip references in Chipstream and Empowered Chipstream skills

  • Fixed Chinese rendering of Wheel of Fortune craft modes

Changed files in this update

