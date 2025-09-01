Boss Exhaustion
Boss Exhaustion has been introduced in version 0.4 to account for tankier builds that don't have as much DPS. Builds that can tank bosses for a while are rewarded by this system with more damage each second they survived and have dealt damage to the boss. With the new endgame sectors, tanky builds are in need of a bit of a buff.
The default maximum amount of Boss Exhaustion has been changed from 30 to 60.
Boss exhaustion nodes on the skill tree have been buffed, too:
Burden of Collapse
14% more damage against Bosses (previously 6%)
Bosses exhaust 28% faster (previously 24%)
+15 to maximum Boss Exhaustion (previously +10)
Stressed Overlords
18% more damage against Bosses (new)
Boss Exhaustion starts 80% faster (unchanged)
+10 to maximum Boss exhaustion (previously +5)
Tyrant Cruncher
12% more damage against Bosses (new)
Bosses exhaust 36% faster (previously 16%)
+20 to maximum Boss Exhaustion (previously +15)
Loot Enhancements
Duplicated items are grouped next to each other
Loot drops faster the more items are found
Added a separate audio volume setting for loot
Turtle eggs can be sold without picking them up
Bugfixes and Improvements
Fixed item rarity in tentacle missions, it was 100x higher than it should be
Fixed +Mod level on Parasites
Zealot works with Parasites
Added AoE tag to Big Bertha
Fixed a damage overflow that could be caused by Nuclear Chain Reaction
Fixed graphical artifacts when toggling sector in marble machine
Fixed a rare crash in the game renderer
Update Carlo reward item with latest asset
Reduce bitset memory usage
Hover infos for Armor / Dash / Experience bars update interactively
Localization Fixes
Fixed Chinese translation of Empowered Chip references in Chipstream and Empowered Chipstream skills
Fixed Chinese rendering of Wheel of Fortune craft modes
