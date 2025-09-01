Boss Exhaustion

Boss Exhaustion has been introduced in version 0.4 to account for tankier builds that don't have as much DPS. Builds that can tank bosses for a while are rewarded by this system with more damage each second they survived and have dealt damage to the boss. With the new endgame sectors, tanky builds are in need of a bit of a buff.

The default maximum amount of Boss Exhaustion has been changed from 30 to 60.

Boss exhaustion nodes on the skill tree have been buffed, too:

Burden of Collapse

14% more damage against Bosses (previously 6%)

Bosses exhaust 28% faster (previously 24%)

+15 to maximum Boss Exhaustion (previously +10)

Stressed Overlords

18% more damage against Bosses (new)

Boss Exhaustion starts 80% faster (unchanged)

+10 to maximum Boss exhaustion (previously +5)

Tyrant Cruncher

12% more damage against Bosses (new)

Bosses exhaust 36% faster (previously 16%)

+20 to maximum Boss Exhaustion (previously +15)

Loot Enhancements

Duplicated items are grouped next to each other

Loot drops faster the more items are found

Added a separate audio volume setting for loot

Turtle eggs can be sold without picking them up

Bugfixes and Improvements

Fixed item rarity in tentacle missions, it was 100x higher than it should be

Fixed +Mod level on Parasites

Zealot works with Parasites

Added AoE tag to Big Bertha

Fixed a damage overflow that could be caused by Nuclear Chain Reaction

Fixed graphical artifacts when toggling sector in marble machine

Fixed a rare crash in the game renderer

Update Carlo reward item with latest asset

Reduce bitset memory usage

Hover infos for Armor / Dash / Experience bars update interactively

Localization Fixes