1 September 2025 Build 19815378 Edited 1 September 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,

Quick fix for some annoying bugs that have been bothering players:

  • Tabbing out of the application while a menu is open shouldn't reset the game or let the game play behind the pause menu anymore.
  • Purgatory upgrade screen will no longer accept gamepad inputs until the screen is fully open.
  • Chapter 3 and Chapter 5 now play the correct music.
  • The souls collected Steam stat now properly increments by the value of the coin collected.


Thanks to everyone who spotted bugs for us. Keep them coming.

