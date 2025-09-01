Tabbing out of the application while a menu is open shouldn't reset the game or let the game play behind the pause menu anymore.



Purgatory upgrade screen will no longer accept gamepad inputs until the screen is fully open.



Chapter 3 and Chapter 5 now play the correct music.



The souls collected Steam stat now properly increments by the value of the coin collected.



Hi all,Quick fix for some annoying bugs that have been bothering players:Thanks to everyone who spotted bugs for us. Keep them coming.