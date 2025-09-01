 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19815341 Edited 1 September 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update 0.0.0.01.09.25PT:

  • Added support for languages: French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Indonesian, Turkish.

  • Added a quest-giver character in the Tatr Valley region.

  • Added more quests for higher levels.

  • Fixed fish length display error – converted from feet to inches.

  • Changed the rules for loading rooms in multiplayer mode.

