- Added support for languages: French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Indonesian, Turkish.
- Added a quest-giver character in the Tatr Valley region.
- Added more quests for higher levels.
- Fixed fish length display error – converted from feet to inches.
- Changed the rules for loading rooms in multiplayer mode.
Update 0.0.0.01.09.25PT
