This version contains a lot of polish and fixes.
Improved Keybindings menu (reset feature, allow binding more keys)
Improved Main menu scene and lighting
New Soundtrack in the menu
Voice lines for Shop NPCs
More sound effect to events
Balanced sound levels for many things
Bug fixes to the block feature
Bug fixes with the mana display on the UI (still not 100% fixed)
Picked better names for the Rogues' boots
Changed how weapon types are displayed on the tooltips
Sound effects when selecting a charm reward
Fixed some green boxes appearing on certain fight views
Improved the grass in the dark forest part of the map
LOTS OF OTHER POLISHED STUFF ːsteamthumbsupː
Possibly one or many new legendary items ːsteamhappyː
Enjoy!
Let me know if you find any bugs!
