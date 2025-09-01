This version contains a lot of polish and fixes.

Improved Keybindings menu (reset feature, allow binding more keys)

Improved Main menu scene and lighting

New Soundtrack in the menu

Voice lines for Shop NPCs

More sound effect to events

Balanced sound levels for many things

Bug fixes to the block feature

Bug fixes with the mana display on the UI (still not 100% fixed)

Picked better names for the Rogues' boots

Changed how weapon types are displayed on the tooltips

Sound effects when selecting a charm reward

Fixed some green boxes appearing on certain fight views

Improved the grass in the dark forest part of the map

LOTS OF OTHER POLISHED STUFF ːsteamthumbsupː