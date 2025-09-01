 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19815325 Edited 1 September 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This version contains a lot of polish and fixes.

  • Improved Keybindings menu (reset feature, allow binding more keys)

  • Improved Main menu scene and lighting

  • New Soundtrack in the menu

  • Voice lines for Shop NPCs

  • More sound effect to events

  • Balanced sound levels for many things

  • Bug fixes to the block feature

  • Bug fixes with the mana display on the UI (still not 100% fixed)

  • Picked better names for the Rogues' boots

  • Changed how weapon types are displayed on the tooltips

  • Sound effects when selecting a charm reward

  • Fixed some green boxes appearing on certain fight views

  • Improved the grass in the dark forest part of the map

  • LOTS OF OTHER POLISHED STUFF ːsteamthumbsupː

  • Possibly one or many new legendary items ːsteamhappyː

Enjoy!

Let me know if you find any bugs!

Changed files in this update

