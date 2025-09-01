📢 Shards of the Library – Update Notes (2025-09-01)



🛠️ Updates / 업데이트

Handicraft: Nail item added

Gold Ingots are now more expensive

Gem prices increased

Crop descriptions now display growing season

Duplicate “Orb” entry in crafting tab fixed

Cabbage icon was incorrectly showing as potato – fixed

Copper added

Duplicate Strawberry Juice entry removed





🙏 Thank You

These changes focus on improving crafting clarity, item balance, and fixing icon/duplication issues.

Thank you for your feedback and support — it really helps me as a solo developer.

Enjoy your journey in Shards of the Library!