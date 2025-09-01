 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19815180
Update notes via Steam Community
📢 Shards of the Library – Update Notes (2025-09-01)

🛠️ Updates / 업데이트
Handicraft: Nail item added
Gold Ingots are now more expensive
Gem prices increased
Crop descriptions now display growing season
Duplicate “Orb” entry in crafting tab fixed
Cabbage icon was incorrectly showing as potato – fixed
Copper added
Duplicate Strawberry Juice entry removed


🙏 Thank You
These changes focus on improving crafting clarity, item balance, and fixing icon/duplication issues.
Thank you for your feedback and support — it really helps me as a solo developer.
Enjoy your journey in Shards of the Library!

