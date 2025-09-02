This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update to public beta mainly to fix issues with multiple aircraft spawning at the same time. Also based on feedback regarding taxi speed, taxi speed has been lowered.

- Lowered taxi speed.

- Reduced time needed to detach pushback tug.

- Fixed the filter for which stands should be available to change to depending on the tow being to or from storage.

- Fixed multiple airplanes spawning at once.

- Added button and shortcut to repeat last message from pilot.

Thanks for playing!