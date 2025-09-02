Update to public beta mainly to fix issues with multiple aircraft spawning at the same time. Also based on feedback regarding taxi speed, taxi speed has been lowered.
- Lowered taxi speed.
- Reduced time needed to detach pushback tug.
- Fixed the filter for which stands should be available to change to depending on the tow being to or from storage.
- Fixed multiple airplanes spawning at once.
- Added button and shortcut to repeat last message from pilot.
Thanks for playing!
Changed depots in publicbeta branch