 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19815157 Edited 2 September 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Update to public beta mainly to fix issues with multiple aircraft spawning at the same time. Also based on feedback regarding taxi speed, taxi speed has been lowered.

- Lowered taxi speed.

- Reduced time needed to detach pushback tug.

- Fixed the filter for which stands should be available to change to depending on the tow being to or from storage.

- Fixed multiple airplanes spawning at once.

- Added button and shortcut to repeat last message from pilot.

Thanks for playing!

Changed depots in publicbeta branch

View more data in app history for build 19815157
Depot 3239551
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link