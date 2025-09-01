 Skip to content
Major 1 September 2025 Build 19815077 Edited 1 September 2025 – 18:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Okay, so if you are wondering why this big update exists, please read our previous post.

TLDR: I've wanted to bring the Steam version of Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders up-to-date for a while now, but given the size of our team (mostly me!), those changes have taken longer than expected.

But, that changes today! Version 2.0 is live and downloadable now. With it, you'll see improvements in many areas. And while these changes do not impact the story or the core gameplay, I do think they enhance the overall experience for different devices and screens (hello Steam Deck!). In other words: this is the latest and greatest!

Here's a list of the major changes and improvements:

  • new UI/UX for the "Inventory Bar"

  • new drag-and-drop functionality when using/combining inventory items

  • new "Detective Vision" button which reveals on-screen hotspots

  • new auto-save system; triggered at key points in the game

  • new location markers on "Map" screen

  • improved UI for readability on smaller screens

  • fixed some minor bugs

  • fixed a couple of typos

  • and many more small tweaks

In other news: The Silk Rose Murders Book Adaptation Kickstarter is Live!

It's happening: The new Kickstarter campaign to reimagine The Silk Rose Murders as a novel has just launched! Read more about this exciting project and how it continues the Detective Di saga in this post.

Thank you for your support!

Minh

