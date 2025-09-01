New things:

Fill the goblet for the first time → Goblet

1 new legendary card for the Warlock called, Full power, that should enable some cool new builds!

New relics, let us know what you think of them and if you have any ideas for relics you’d like to see in the game!

Torpedo: Fling a random card from hand to deal 2X it’s mana cost as damage to a random enemy

Bat form: You take and deal half damage until the start of your next turn

Bat stacks: build stacks up on yourself to turn into a bat giving you more defensive options

Indulgence stacks: you deal and take +2 damage per stack

Darkness: build darkness up on enemies to stun them

Combo break: finally a class that can utilize the combo break relics fully! Cards now purposefully break combo to get benefits and can use the combo in other cool ways

Fling cards: Increase cards mana costs for a benefit, then fling them at enemies to deal damage relative to their mana cost or rarity

Goblet: fill the goblet with combo breaks, some cards can use the goblet to do crazy things

A NEW CHARACTER, the Vampire! 100+ new cards and 4 new status types!

Changes & Fixes

Made it so you get 3 mana a turn instead of 2 after the first turn

Lowered the cost to remove charms

Increased difficulty level 2’s enemy health from 10% → 20%

Swapped difficulty 8’s increase enemy health for one that makes it so you get only 2 mana a turn after the first turn (so the game plays like how we initially had it)

Increased Metal Beans event rival health reduction from 30 → 50

Made circuit breaker relic only give mana every other combo break instead of every combo break (this relic was way too strong, even more so with the new character)

Made the mysterious portal not be able to spawn the checkpoint boss (we liked it, but we also understand it might be a bit too unfair at times)

Display card rarity during combat (added mostly for the new character)

Fixed a really niche bug with the way the enemies order was being displayed that could cause a crash