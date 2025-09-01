The list of chnages:

The ending credits have been edited;

The heights of the Latin letters c, ć, ĉ, č, ç, ȼ, ḉ; and the heights of the Cyrillic letters с, ҫ, э, ӭ, and є have been fixed;

The widths of the Cyrillic letters ұ and ү have been fixed;

The spaces after the dot and the comma have been fixed;

The authors' names of the game in the ending credits were translater into Tåtar/Tatar language;

Added the kerning after the Cyrillic letters Ң, А, Ә, Б, В, Г, Д, Ж, Җ, З, К, Л, М, О, Ө, Р, С, Т, У, Ү, Ф, Х, Һ, Ц, Щ, Ъ, Ь, Э, Ю, ә, б, в, г, д, е, ё, ж, җ, з, к, л, ң, о, ө, р, с, т, у, ү, ф, х, ц, ъ, ь, and э;

Added the kerning after the Latin letters A, B, C, D, I, J, K, L, M, O, P, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z;