1 September 2025 Build 19814955 Edited 1 September 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The list of chnages:

  • The ending credits have been edited;

  • The heights of the Latin letters c, ć, ĉ, č, ç, ȼ, ḉ; and the heights of the Cyrillic letters с, ҫ, э, ӭ, and є have been fixed;

  • The widths of the Cyrillic letters ұ and ү have been fixed;

  • The spaces after the dot and the comma have been fixed;

  • The authors' names of the game in the ending credits were translater into Tåtar/Tatar language;

  • Added the kerning after the Cyrillic letters Ң, А, Ә, Б, В, Г, Д, Ж, Җ, З, К, Л, М, О, Ө, Р, С, Т, У, Ү, Ф, Х, Һ, Ц, Щ, Ъ, Ь, Э, Ю, ә, б, в, г, д, е, ё, ж, җ, з, к, л, ң, о, ө, р, с, т, у, ү, ф, х, ц, ъ, ь, and э;

  • Added the kerning after the Latin letters A, B, C, D, I, J, K, L, M, O, P, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z;

  • And some minor improvements.

Changed files in this update

