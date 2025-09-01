This is a parity update bringing all the improvements to Gunbot Diplomacy also to Blast Off. These patch notes are a collection of changes and are somewhat pruned as not all of the content added and changes are relevant to Blast Off specifically.





v1.10.4 Blast Off parity update





General:



-Added several new maps featuring a new biome

-Added a new Evolve

-Added a new enemy: the Swarm Slime

-Added four different kinds of Powerups; one will spawn each map (at base). Two Modules added to improve your Powerups

-Added two new Weapon Systems

-Added a new legendary Module

-Added three new epic Modules

-Added tracking of run history and stats

-Leveler has been changed to be a legendary Module (used to be epic)

-Tooltip now defaults to the left side in the Play menu so it won't block the bot preview graphic

-Changed how damage numbers are displayed. The damage numbers are now individual per enemy and show a stacking total number of damage, giving you a more readable value of how much damage you are dealing over time, and reducing end game clutter and improving performance. Critical damage and normal damage are separated per enemy for feedback.

-Made the player stats & modules section within a run scale better with many stats and / or modules so the elements remain on screen

-Made Module cards larger with larger text size to be more legible on the Steam Deck

-Improved the layout, size and look of some elements in the Settings menu to be more legible on the Steam Deck

-Improved the legibility of tooltips section which shows which augments affect the Upgrade (Also in the Progress menu)

-Increased the size of some more miscellaneous UI text to be more legible on the Steam Deck

-Added a visual effect to Module cards to make it clearer which one you have selected

-Unlocks which have trackable progress now display their progress in their tooltip

-Added some more visual indicators to make navigating menus and UI smoother

-Reduced the screenshake from several weapons





Gameplay:



-Slightly boosted Scrap available in the early game

-Slightly rebalanced the cost of Upgrades

-Nuclear Football now Evolves with Area & Duration Augment

-Increased Oil Change damage and proc chance

-Lucks effect on module choice rarity reduced slightly (The effect remains significant)

-Tailgunners chance to proc Ammo increased





Sounds:



-Fixed multiple evolve sounds being able to play at the same time

-Fixed some inconsistencies with some weapon and turret sound settings. Should result in a more consistent soundscape





Fixes:



-Improved map loading times after shopping

-Improved the behaviour of Dropdowns in menus

-Made Arc-wave Dynamo preview graphic more accurate to how the weapon behaves ingame

-Fixed an issue where movement speed increases from Grid bonuses would not fully apply immediately (for example with Run and Gun module damage increase)

-Fixed a faulty spawn point in one petrified biome map

-Direction indicators should no longer be on top of the game over screen

-Fixed an issue where some kills didn't properly get credited for some weapons to count in the progress menu statistics

-Fixed an issue that was causing some tweens to not properly reset

-Fixed some electric visual effects going mad when the game is paused

-Optimizations

