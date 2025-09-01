Hello guys! Lust Survivor 1.1 is finally here and this time we are getting rid of some of the "Coming soon" as well as fixing some bugs!
Changelog
-2 new scenes added (Chastity's and Xio's bad ending)
-Fixed the issue with the bad endings that didn't show the "Bad ending" sign
-Minor bug fixes regarding typos and sprites showing up different images
Lust Survivor 1.1 update
