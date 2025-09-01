 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19814834 Edited 1 September 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello guys! Lust Survivor 1.1 is finally here and this time we are getting rid of some of the "Coming soon" as well as fixing some bugs!

Changelog
-2 new scenes added (Chastity's and Xio's bad ending)

-Fixed the issue with the bad endings that didn't show the "Bad ending" sign

-Minor bug fixes regarding typos and sprites showing up different images

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3339731
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3339733
  • Loading history…
