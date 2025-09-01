 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19814787 Edited 1 September 2025 – 18:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates and Optimizations:
1. Added a sprint mode in settings, allowing toggle between continuous press or toggle on click.
2. Fixed the issue of no buff when using food slotted in the second position.
3. Fixed the issue of crop seed disorder.
4. Fixed the issue of corpses floating in mid-air.
5. Built-in adjustments for carry weight and gathering multiplier.
6. Added area building restrictions (Upon a player's request, who built a large building and almost finished it).

