Updates and Optimizations:
1. Added a sprint mode in settings, allowing toggle between continuous press or toggle on click.
2. Fixed the issue of no buff when using food slotted in the second position.
3. Fixed the issue of crop seed disorder.
4. Fixed the issue of corpses floating in mid-air.
5. Built-in adjustments for carry weight and gathering multiplier.
6. Added area building restrictions (Upon a player's request, who built a large building and almost finished it).
