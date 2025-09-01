Hey, Settlers!

I wanted to add an update that not just adds new content but alleviates manual labour on your docks!

There were several essential buildings in the game like the Cookhouse that required ingredients, but having the chef fetch these ingredients meant they stop cooking. Seagulls were added to alleviate this, but still, there was a need to prioritize certain buildings. So the building priority system was added. But there were still feedback on this issue as you expand and sometimes do not have enough idle settlers to keep up with demand.

I had been experimenting on a new feature which I hope will help solve some of these problems! And as such without further delay, I'd like to announce v1.2.0, the Drones Update.

Today’s update brings a brand-new helper to your dock: Drones. You can now upgrade certain buildings (like the Cookhouse) with Drones. They automatically ferry items straight to them, which means less manual work in the early game, and more automation in the late game!

What’s New?

🏠 New 'Drone' upgrades - Add a Drone to supported buildings to auto-deliver its required items.

🛠️ Craft & Trade: You can craft drones in Refineries, or buy them directly from traders if you want to skip the trouble!

🔋 Power Levels: Choose between Drone Tier I, II, III to match your needs.

Higher tier upgrades will give you more drones, useful for cookhouses which require multiple ingredients. Additionally, Tier II drones are 25% faster, and Tier III drones are 50% faster.

Hope you will like these new additions. As always, let me know what you think. If you think drones should be expanded to more buildings, or make the game too easy, let me know!

🐢In other news, I hope you like turtles~

For those who have seen my avatar here or on Discord, which has never changed since I created my Steam account back in 2014, you'd know I love turtles. I recently got the chance to participate in the GMTK Game Jam.

I guess this was inevitable but I decided to make a quirky game about turtles!

I call it Siegeturtle.

Despite its name, it's a chill idle incremental RPG where you recruit animal companions to slay sea beasts on your journey home. With some encouragement, I've decided to put it out on Steam next Friday (12th Sept)!

To celebrate, I added a new accessory in Havendock, (which is now my favourite accessory), so feel free hop in and check it out!

🌊 What’s Next?

I've already begun working on the next update, which was inspired by one of you guys who loved Vampires and Pizza. Here's a peek at the roadmap:

🍕 Autumn - Pizza. Vampires. Pizza Vampires? Vampire Pizza? Why not both?

✨ Winter - A brand new island full of magic and mystery

❓ And maybe… a little something extra

— YYZ

Full v1.2 changelog:

Add new items: Drone Tier I, II, III

Drones can now be sold by certain traders

Drones can now be crafted in Refineries

Remove guidebook saying SHIFT to build multiple decks

Remove 3rd equip slot

Fix seagulls sometimes getting stuck at high speeds due to XZ distance thresholds

Yellow potion icons improved

