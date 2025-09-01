Backrooms Society 0.6.15

-Added crossroad signs close to the central crossroad on level 9

-Added road name signs close to the halfway mark of each road

-Fixed watchers being unable to pass through some doors in metro levels

-Moved the location of some skinstealer nests on level 9

-Small audio adjustments to death rat scream

-Volume adjustments to the sound effects when unlocking the outpost gate on level 9

-Added a shortcut cave passage to one of the longest and most empty tunnels on level 2.6

-Added a temporary failsafe for the lost documents objective on level 9 - If for some reason the documents would fail to spawn at the given location (incredibly small chance) the failsafe should kick in after 30 minutes and automatically give the player the documents.



For those of you who are still looking for the treasure added in the last small update - the first hint is located somewhere in The Hub. :)



Something I forgot to add in the 0.6 patch notes - All level descriptions have been rewritten to better fit the games version of the levels.