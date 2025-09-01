 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19814724 Edited 1 September 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a progress display interface for level switching.
Fixed with issues such as Abnormal parallel construction prerequisites,Abnormal energy values for hero units,Abnormal volume levels for certain sound effects,etc.
Adjusted some UI styles.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3637531
