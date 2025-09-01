Another fix for the Pedro Lost Tales expansion.
Pedro 4 Seasons Final boss' collision mask has been fixed.
Pedroverse: One level had a boss appear where he wasn't supposed to be there.
Pedro Deep Delve: A treasure that was missing has been added to one of the rooms.
A secret cutscene was also added for those who will find every treasure!
September 1st Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2013801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update