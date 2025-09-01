 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19814708 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another fix for the Pedro Lost Tales expansion.
Pedro 4 Seasons Final boss' collision mask has been fixed.
Pedroverse: One level had a boss appear where he wasn't supposed to be there.
Pedro Deep Delve: A treasure that was missing has been added to one of the rooms.
A secret cutscene was also added for those who will find every treasure!

