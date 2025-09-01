🎵 New Sounds & Adjustments
Added new impact, ambient, and various sound effects.
Balanced volume levels for existing ambient and other sounds.
🪵 Collision Issues Fixed
Fixed bugs caused by falling objects that prevented movement or caused players to float.
ℹ️ Info Screen Update
Old info screen removed and replaced with a new one.
UI improvements are still in progress.
😱 New Horror Animations
Added new animations to intensify the horror atmosphere.
👀 Monster Behavior Fix
Monsters inside village houses no longer constantly stare at players.
🧳 Item Pickup Bug
Fixed an issue where players could take items directly from another player’s hand.
✨ Map Selection Effects
Map selection screen transitions are now smoother.
🔥 Exorcism Effect
Added a new visual effect when banishing the demon.
🛒 Market UI Fixes
Fixed overlapping text issues in the market interface.
🔧 General Bug Fixes
Various minor fixes and stability improvements.
Changed files in this update