 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19814704 Edited 1 September 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎵 New Sounds & Adjustments

  • Added new impact, ambient, and various sound effects.

  • Balanced volume levels for existing ambient and other sounds.

🪵 Collision Issues Fixed

  • Fixed bugs caused by falling objects that prevented movement or caused players to float.

ℹ️ Info Screen Update

  • Old info screen removed and replaced with a new one.

  • UI improvements are still in progress.

😱 New Horror Animations

  • Added new animations to intensify the horror atmosphere.

👀 Monster Behavior Fix

  • Monsters inside village houses no longer constantly stare at players.

🧳 Item Pickup Bug

  • Fixed an issue where players could take items directly from another player’s hand.

Map Selection Effects

  • Map selection screen transitions are now smoother.

🔥 Exorcism Effect

  • Added a new visual effect when banishing the demon.

🛒 Market UI Fixes

  • Fixed overlapping text issues in the market interface.

🔧 General Bug Fixes

  • Various minor fixes and stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3266951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link