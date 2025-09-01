Patch Notes:



-Made vent section in lab longer and added loot

-Made power room locked until player gets second key card

-Made glock & glock with red dot sight more accurate

-Overhauled main menu

-Removed load save game from menu

-Replaced patreon with post launch content

-Added social media icons to menu

-Delayed thud sound from rake dropping a deer on the floor when you are in the basement

-Rake now screams and retreats when shot when stalking the player out of reach in main quest #2 (the cave)



Fixes:



-Fixed Chair collision making it hard to pick up items

-Fixed loading Level screen not showing up

-Fixed shotgun in cabin playing pump animation on loop

-Fixed couch in town clipping through window

-Fixed random broken section of river

-Fixed some notes/maps backside being invisible

-Fixed Rake not being able to get through a door in the town

-Fixed some ugly/low res textures

-Fixed TV not being affected by sound settings

-Fixed small area in the sewers having no lights and having collision issue

-Fixed locked town house being open

-Fixed town doors not showing tip on how to open them and giving wrong message

-Fixed vent floor texture being wrong

-Fixed ugly/low res vent textures

-Fixed lab wall details

-Fixed spot where player could become permanently stuck between the landscape and rocks

