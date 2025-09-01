 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19814589
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

-Made vent section in lab longer and added loot
-Made power room locked until player gets second key card
-Made glock & glock with red dot sight more accurate
-Overhauled main menu
-Removed load save game from menu
-Replaced patreon with post launch content
-Added social media icons to menu
-Delayed thud sound from rake dropping a deer on the floor when you are in the basement
-Rake now screams and retreats when shot when stalking the player out of reach in main quest #2 (the cave)

Fixes:

-Fixed Chair collision making it hard to pick up items
-Fixed loading Level screen not showing up
-Fixed shotgun in cabin playing pump animation on loop
-Fixed couch in town clipping through window
-Fixed random broken section of river
-Fixed some notes/maps backside being invisible
-Fixed Rake not being able to get through a door in the town
-Fixed some ugly/low res textures
-Fixed TV not being affected by sound settings
-Fixed small area in the sewers having no lights and having collision issue
-Fixed locked town house being open
-Fixed town doors not showing tip on how to open them and giving wrong message
-Fixed vent floor texture being wrong
-Fixed ugly/low res vent textures
-Fixed lab wall details
-Fixed spot where player could become permanently stuck between the landscape and rocks

