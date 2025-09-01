so the snake warrior now always drops, if you do not have it yet.



dual axes of the wynd...



this is a nod to helen of wyndhorn, an awesome book!



the courtyard gate requires that you find the lizard talisman and equip it to enter that area...



more work on completing the level and filling it with nicer rewards needs to be done,

i was aiming to be complete today 9/1 but its probably going to be a bit longer...



also if you have any suggestions for the next level to be constructed....

i was thinking about a sandy desert/oasis level.... or an exit to something a bit swampy and into a jungle... maybe something completely different? also connecting back to the main game and probably splitting the necromancers lair/convent of undead into a proper level and adjusting the enemies accordingly will need to be done... so if it all works out, i hope to have 3 levels done, by early october. i want to enter the game into igf this year and the deadline is 10/10... its a long shot, but something to aim for.