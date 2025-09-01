DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 7/10: FOOD SYSTEM OVERHAUL & TIMELESS MODE
3 MAJOR SYSTEM OVERHAULS - STRATEGIC FREEDOM & RELAXED GAMEPLAY
Today's Progress:
• 3 Major System Overhauls implemented
• Food System Redesigned for better strategy
• New Game Mode Added for different play styles
• UI Improvements for enhanced visibility
THREE MAJOR UPDATES:
1. Food System Overhaul - Non-human units no longer consume food, Added Visual Inducator for Food Consumption
2. Timeless Mode - New relaxed gameplay option without time pressure
3. Building Card Minimization - UI space optimization for better visibility
MAJOR SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
• Food System Redesign - Machine Gun, Turret, Rocket Launcher, and Mortar units now operate independently without food consumption
• Strategic Resource Management - Food only consumed by actual soldiers for more logical gameplay
• Visual Food Indicator - Food icon appears above soldiers when night begins, showing them eating (nom nom nom!)
• Timeless Mode Selection - Choose between Timeless and Standard modes before deploying missions
• Relaxed Gameplay Option - No time pressure for players who prefer methodical strategies
• Balanced Scoring System - Extra points for time-challenge players to maintain fairness
• Building Card Minimization - Minimize building cards during day for better action visibility
• Air Card Minimization - Minimize air cards during night for clearer UI
• Music Player Randomization Fix - Music now changes randomly each day instead of repeating the same track
BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS
• Mouse Edge Scrolling Fixed - Screen scrolling now works properly in all directions (left, right, up, down)
• Grid Color System Enhanced - Red grid shows when placement is impossible, yellow when swap is available
• Performance Optimization - Cached type casting implemented for better game performance
• Airstrike Cost Reduction Fixed - Permanent upgrade that reduces airstrike cost by 20% now works correctly
• Airstrike Damage Buff - Increased airstrike damage to balance the price reduction from last patch, making it more effective in late game scenarios
• Resource Display System Fixed - K, M, B, T, Q notation system now properly displays large numbers (e.g., 1.000 ammo shows as 1K)
• Stonefist Boss Ultimate Fix - Fixed bug that occurred when Stonefist boss cast his ultimate rock throw ability
• Pause Menu Settings Fix - Fixed speed input error when returning from settings to pause screen
• Leaderboard Loading Improved - Further enhanced leaderboard loading speed for better performance
• Banger Boss Explosion Fix - Fixed incorrect explosion damage calculation for the big fat boss
• Level 5 Flamethrower Soldier Fix - Fixed bug that occurred with flamethrower soldier in level 5
UI & VISIBILITY ENHANCEMENTS
• Farm Production Indicator - New visual indicator shows food production process when ALT (building info) is toggled on
• Lab Research UI Scaling - Research point production process UI now properly scaled for visibility when camera is zoomed out
• ALT Toggle Persistence Fixed - Building placement no longer turns off ALT toggle state, allowing continuous viewing of building levels without holding the key
COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IMPLEMENTATION
Special thanks to players who requested these improvements:
Feature Request Champions:
• Community members who suggested food system improvements
• Players who requested relaxed gameplay options
• Discord members who highlighted UI visibility issues
• Steam reviewers who suggested strategic gameplay enhancements
• Community testers who provided feedback on resource management
• Players who requested more flexible gameplay modes
Your feedback drives our development - thank you for helping us create a better game!
THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES
Day 7 complete: 3 major system overhauls implemented.
Tomorrow: More strategic improvements, enhanced gameplay mechanics, and community-driven features.
Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.
Day 7 complete. Day 8 begins tomorrow. Let's keep building together.
Your feedback drives our development.
