 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19814496 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 7/10: FOOD SYSTEM OVERHAUL & TIMELESS MODE



3 MAJOR SYSTEM OVERHAULS - STRATEGIC FREEDOM & RELAXED GAMEPLAY


Today's Progress:
3 Major System Overhauls implemented
Food System Redesigned for better strategy
New Game Mode Added for different play styles
UI Improvements for enhanced visibility

THREE MAJOR UPDATES:
1. Food System Overhaul - Non-human units no longer consume food, Added Visual Inducator for Food Consumption



2. Timeless Mode - New relaxed gameplay option without time pressure



3. Building Card Minimization - UI space optimization for better visibility



MAJOR SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS


Food System Redesign - Machine Gun, Turret, Rocket Launcher, and Mortar units now operate independently without food consumption
Strategic Resource Management - Food only consumed by actual soldiers for more logical gameplay
Visual Food Indicator - Food icon appears above soldiers when night begins, showing them eating (nom nom nom!)
Timeless Mode Selection - Choose between Timeless and Standard modes before deploying missions
Relaxed Gameplay Option - No time pressure for players who prefer methodical strategies
Balanced Scoring System - Extra points for time-challenge players to maintain fairness
Building Card Minimization - Minimize building cards during day for better action visibility
Air Card Minimization - Minimize air cards during night for clearer UI
Music Player Randomization Fix - Music now changes randomly each day instead of repeating the same track

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS


Mouse Edge Scrolling Fixed - Screen scrolling now works properly in all directions (left, right, up, down)
Grid Color System Enhanced - Red grid shows when placement is impossible, yellow when swap is available
Performance Optimization - Cached type casting implemented for better game performance
Airstrike Cost Reduction Fixed - Permanent upgrade that reduces airstrike cost by 20% now works correctly
Airstrike Damage Buff - Increased airstrike damage to balance the price reduction from last patch, making it more effective in late game scenarios
Resource Display System Fixed - K, M, B, T, Q notation system now properly displays large numbers (e.g., 1.000 ammo shows as 1K)
Stonefist Boss Ultimate Fix - Fixed bug that occurred when Stonefist boss cast his ultimate rock throw ability
Pause Menu Settings Fix - Fixed speed input error when returning from settings to pause screen
Leaderboard Loading Improved - Further enhanced leaderboard loading speed for better performance
Banger Boss Explosion Fix - Fixed incorrect explosion damage calculation for the big fat boss
Level 5 Flamethrower Soldier Fix - Fixed bug that occurred with flamethrower soldier in level 5

UI & VISIBILITY ENHANCEMENTS


Farm Production Indicator - New visual indicator shows food production process when ALT (building info) is toggled on



Lab Research UI Scaling - Research point production process UI now properly scaled for visibility when camera is zoomed out
ALT Toggle Persistence Fixed - Building placement no longer turns off ALT toggle state, allowing continuous viewing of building levels without holding the key


COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IMPLEMENTATION


Special thanks to players who requested these improvements:

Feature Request Champions:
• Community members who suggested food system improvements
• Players who requested relaxed gameplay options
• Discord members who highlighted UI visibility issues
• Steam reviewers who suggested strategic gameplay enhancements
• Community testers who provided feedback on resource management
• Players who requested more flexible gameplay modes

Your feedback drives our development - thank you for helping us create a better game!



THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES


Day 7 complete: 3 major system overhauls implemented.

Tomorrow: More strategic improvements, enhanced gameplay mechanics, and community-driven features.

Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.

Join the Community

Official Website

City Defense Z Wiki

Day 7 complete. Day 8 begins tomorrow. Let's keep building together.

Your feedback drives our development.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2635501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link