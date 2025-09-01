



DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 7/10: FOOD SYSTEM OVERHAUL & TIMELESS MODE







3 MAJOR SYSTEM OVERHAULS - STRATEGIC FREEDOM & RELAXED GAMEPLAY



Today's Progress:

• 3 Major System Overhauls implemented

• Food System Redesigned for better strategy

• New Game Mode Added for different play styles

• UI Improvements for enhanced visibility



THREE MAJOR UPDATES:

1. Food System Overhaul - Non-human units no longer consume food, Added Visual Inducator for Food Consumption







2. Timeless Mode - New relaxed gameplay option without time pressure







3. Building Card Minimization - UI space optimization for better visibility









MAJOR SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

UI & VISIBILITY ENHANCEMENTS

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IMPLEMENTATION

- Machine Gun, Turret, Rocket Launcher, and Mortar units now operate independently without food consumption- Food only consumed by actual soldiers for more logical gameplay- Food icon appears above soldiers when night begins, showing them eating (nom nom nom!)- Choose between Timeless and Standard modes before deploying missions- No time pressure for players who prefer methodical strategies- Extra points for time-challenge players to maintain fairness- Minimize building cards during day for better action visibility- Minimize air cards during night for clearer UI- Music now changes randomly each day instead of repeating the same track- Screen scrolling now works properly in all directions (left, right, up, down)- Red grid shows when placement is impossible, yellow when swap is available- Cached type casting implemented for better game performance- Permanent upgrade that reduces airstrike cost by 20% now works correctly- Increased airstrike damage to balance the price reduction from last patch, making it more effective in late game scenarios- K, M, B, T, Q notation system now properly displays large numbers (e.g., 1.000 ammo shows as 1K)- Fixed bug that occurred when Stonefist boss cast his ultimate rock throw ability- Fixed speed input error when returning from settings to pause screen- Further enhanced leaderboard loading speed for better performance- Fixed incorrect explosion damage calculation for the big fat boss- Fixed bug that occurred with flamethrower soldier in level 5- New visual indicator shows food production process when ALT (building info) is toggled on- Research point production process UI now properly scaled for visibility when camera is zoomed out- Building placement no longer turns off ALT toggle state, allowing continuous viewing of building levels without holding the key



Special thanks to players who requested these improvements:



Feature Request Champions:

• Community members who suggested food system improvements

• Players who requested relaxed gameplay options

• Discord members who highlighted UI visibility issues

• Steam reviewers who suggested strategic gameplay enhancements

• Community testers who provided feedback on resource management

• Players who requested more flexible gameplay modes



Your feedback drives our development - thank you for helping us create a better game!









THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES



Day 7 complete: 3 major system overhauls implemented.



Tomorrow: More strategic improvements, enhanced gameplay mechanics, and community-driven features.



Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.



Day 7 complete. Day 8 begins tomorrow. Let's keep building together.



Your feedback drives our development.