Hi everyone,

We’ve just released a new update that adds 18 new achievements to the game, along with a round of bug fixes and small improvements.

Thank you to everyone who reported issues and shared feedback.

Update 1.01 patch notes

New Content

Added 18 new achievements.

Minor changes / Bugfixes

Fixed missing audio file crash.

Fixed wrong character attribution.

Fixed incorrect render in a flashback scene.

Fixed minor grammatical errors.

Thanks again for your support, reviews, and feedback. They mean a lot and help the game reach more players. We’ll keep working on polishing the experience and preparing for future updates.

Until next time,

Dotty