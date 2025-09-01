 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19814333 Edited 2 September 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We’ve just released a new update that adds 18 new achievements to the game, along with a round of bug fixes and small improvements.

Thank you to everyone who reported issues and shared feedback.

Update 1.01 patch notes

New Content

  • Added 18 new achievements.

Minor changes / Bugfixes

  • Fixed missing audio file crash.

  • Fixed wrong character attribution.

  • Fixed incorrect render in a flashback scene.

  • Fixed minor grammatical errors.

Thanks again for your support, reviews, and feedback. They mean a lot and help the game reach more players. We’ll keep working on polishing the experience and preparing for future updates.

Until next time,
Dotty

Changed files in this update

