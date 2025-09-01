Hi everyone,
We’ve just released a new update that adds 18 new achievements to the game, along with a round of bug fixes and small improvements.
Thank you to everyone who reported issues and shared feedback.
Update 1.01 patch notes
New Content
Added 18 new achievements.
Minor changes / Bugfixes
Fixed missing audio file crash.
Fixed wrong character attribution.
Fixed incorrect render in a flashback scene.
Fixed minor grammatical errors.
Thanks again for your support, reviews, and feedback. They mean a lot and help the game reach more players. We’ll keep working on polishing the experience and preparing for future updates.
Until next time,
Dotty
Changed files in this update