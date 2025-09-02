Major Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing interrupted push/pull abilities to end up in an infinite damage loop.
- Fixed a major issue causing an infinite loading screen on Quest 16 “Derelict Elevator”.
- Fixed an issue in Quest 66 “Elemental Cores”, where if you had an end of turn ability, the phase in which you place the core in its socket was being skipped.
- Fixed more Multiplayer desyncs.
Minor Fixes
- The Jump enhancement now correctly grants jump and not 1 move.
- Fixed the descriptive text of the Drifter perk “Scavenger” according to the redesign.
- You can now correctly use items before the loot from the bottom of “Experimental Adjustment”.
- Battle log now correctly doesn’t state that “Reshape The Guise” was used, even when it wasn’t being used.
Changed files in this update