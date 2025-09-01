 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 1 September 2025 Build 19814262 Edited 1 September 2025 – 15:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Dear supporters, new release is now available!!

I have released a new version of Mutant College (v0.9.0)

This version of the game features:

- 600 new full Hd images

- 4.000 new words

- Some bugs fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3291311
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3291312
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3291313
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link