- Added proper number formatting (Including e numbers)
- Increased Nubby's score multiplier to 0.5x (from 0.2x)
- Reduced hits required to shatter a glass ball to 5 (from 6)
- Iron balls now give +20 points and are a little easier to move around
- Frozen balls now slide a lot longer
- Fixed Nubby synergizing with Sextant rack correctly
- Fixed Tournament felt description
- Fixed losing in endless counting as an additional run
- Fixed pickpockets still activating when covered by Lenocity screen pockets
- Fixed chalk uses depleting on break shot
- Fixed a visual bug when depleting the last non-default chalk
- Fixed an issue when selling all but one cue where its effect would disable
Changed files in this update