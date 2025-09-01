 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19814219 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added proper number formatting (Including e numbers)
  • Increased Nubby's score multiplier to 0.5x (from 0.2x)
  • Reduced hits required to shatter a glass ball to 5 (from 6)
  • Iron balls now give +20 points and are a little easier to move around
  • Frozen balls now slide a lot longer


  • Fixed Nubby synergizing with Sextant rack correctly
  • Fixed Tournament felt description
  • Fixed losing in endless counting as an additional run
  • Fixed pickpockets still activating when covered by Lenocity screen pockets
  • Fixed chalk uses depleting on break shot
  • Fixed a visual bug when depleting the last non-default chalk
  • Fixed an issue when selling all but one cue where its effect would disable

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3005621
Linux Steam Deck Depot 3005622
Linux Depot 3005623
