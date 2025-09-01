 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19814211 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[0.3.9] - 2025-09-01
Improved
Ability after race to click a horse to go to it's profile
Ability in pre-race to go to a horse profile by double clicking (if the bet panel is closed, otherwise it adds horse as bet item)
In pre-race you can also now click jockey and stable to move to their respective profiles
In race result you can also now click jockey and stable to move to their respective profiles

Fixed
Duplicate stallions/mares in breeding list should be fixed (atleast query part, if still double it's issue in tables)
Staff load problem in races
Balancing of staff salaries to be more reasonable (e.g. groom: 130K -> 30K)
Main menu music continuing if you load game
Fixed some emails that had the wrong wording (trade emails saying six figures, when deal was 7 figures)
Main menu player story could sometimes overflow
Positive social events having negative scores should now be fixed

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link