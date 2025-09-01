[0.3.9] - 2025-09-01
Improved
Ability after race to click a horse to go to it's profile
Ability in pre-race to go to a horse profile by double clicking (if the bet panel is closed, otherwise it adds horse as bet item)
In pre-race you can also now click jockey and stable to move to their respective profiles
In race result you can also now click jockey and stable to move to their respective profiles
Fixed
Duplicate stallions/mares in breeding list should be fixed (atleast query part, if still double it's issue in tables)
Staff load problem in races
Balancing of staff salaries to be more reasonable (e.g. groom: 130K -> 30K)
Main menu music continuing if you load game
Fixed some emails that had the wrong wording (trade emails saying six figures, when deal was 7 figures)
Main menu player story could sometimes overflow
Positive social events having negative scores should now be fixed
