1 September 2025 Build 19814197
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Large revamp of Steam code. Hopefully nothing broke
  • Rebalance of the entire game. Lower the impact of relics, so the words you find have higher value, change the target scores of each tier of nodes
  • Implement achievements (only endless ones are not implemented)

Depot 3931341
