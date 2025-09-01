- Large revamp of Steam code. Hopefully nothing broke
- Rebalance of the entire game. Lower the impact of relics, so the words you find have higher value, change the target scores of each tier of nodes
- Implement achievements (only endless ones are not implemented)
0.4.0 Update
