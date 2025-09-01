New Character Alert!

Synonymous with freedom, unity, and America as an idea, Abraham Lincoln makes his presence known with an off-beat playstyle, unique movement options, and giant hitboxes.

BIG moves

At 6'4, Lincoln was the tallest president in American history. We decided that wasn't tall enough. Lincoln is twice the size of some of our fighters and he's got the special moves to match.

Neutral Special: Hat throw

Lincoln's neutral special is a simple projectile with a short travel time. While it might seem unimpressive at first, it can be charged over time, transforming it into a veritable full-screen laser.





Side Special: Charge + Proclamation Punch

As our resident heavy (at least for now), Lincoln has the slowest move speed out of the current roster. However he makes up for it with his side special: Charge. After a short delay, Lincoln will launch forward with impressive speed.

But what's even more impressive is the charge's follow up, a massive dash punch that has projectile invulnerability. That's right, you can run right at a zoner without worrying about any of those annoying fireballs. You can thank us later.

Up Special: Log Spin

Lincoln rounds out his bag of tricks with a massive spinning attack that makes use of his eponymous log.

Anything but honest...

If there's one move that defines our rendition of Lincoln, it's his unique ability "Lucky Penny." This move is on a four second cool down, and upon activation Lincoln will flip a penny into the air. The penny has no hitbox, but after a second, you'll be teleported to the penny's location, preserving your animation before the teleport.

You can aim the coin with the control stick, or input the coin with no direction to automatically lock-on to your opponent's location. Oh and did we mention that you teleport with an extra active hitbox? We put everything into this move.

And if that wasn't enough, pressing the input again will cancel the teleport allowing you to mix up your movement and subject your opponents to tricky mind games!

...Enshrined Forever

Lincoln's super is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it transformation that obliterates any foes unfortunate enough to be trapped beneath it. Punish opponents foolish enough to get too close, or throw yourself through the air and carry your momentum for a full screen punish! It's also the perfect move to initiate out of a teleport, allowing you to get creative and finish off your enemies with style!

Other features: Two Players, One Keyboard

The game now supports two players playing on the same keyboard. While a controller is always still recommended (many keyboards can't handle inputs from two players at once), the option will now be available for anyone attempting to play locally with a single keyboard.

What's next?

Character six is fully drawn, but it'll be a bit before we have him coded. In the meantime, we'll likely drop a smaller update with some qol features and maybe a few gameplay modifications for existing characters (no promises there though). We may also take a week or two off to make some more social media content for the game, so make sure you give us a follow if you haven't to help us grow.

Until then, enjoy the newly expanded roster, thanks for the support and God Bless America.