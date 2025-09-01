 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19813992 Edited 1 September 2025 – 15:32:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone,

The first change in this patch is that when you reach Cinema Hall 0, the Popcorn Guy now guides you a bit more clearly toward the manuscript. The manuscript contains some backstory and lore behind the clip and its characters. Since I noticed many players were passing by Hall 0 without noticing it, I wanted to make it more visible. The manuscript can now also be found in the backroom near the camera projector, once you’ve finished the game at least once.

I also made a few minor adjustments to hopefully reduce occasional frame drops, along with some translation optimizations.

Thanks again for all your support!

Marten
Struggle Games Studio

