Hey everyone,

The first change in this patch is that when you reach Cinema Hall 0, the Popcorn Guy now guides you a bit more clearly toward the manuscript. The manuscript contains some backstory and lore behind the clip and its characters. Since I noticed many players were passing by Hall 0 without noticing it, I wanted to make it more visible. The manuscript can now also be found in the backroom near the camera projector, once you’ve finished the game at least once.

I also made a few minor adjustments to hopefully reduce occasional frame drops, along with some translation optimizations.

Thanks again for all your support!

Marten

Struggle Games Studio