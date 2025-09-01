 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19813989 Edited 1 September 2025 – 15:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed issue with last year of contract checks being in January and not August. It has now been changed to August.

A player now cannot be transfer listed if they are receiving transfer bids and a corresponding email message for the manager has been added for a player being in last year of contract and receiving transfer bids.

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 2837722
Windows 64-bit Depot 2837723
macOS Depot 2837724
