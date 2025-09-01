Fixed issue with last year of contract checks being in January and not August. It has now been changed to August.
A player now cannot be transfer listed if they are receiving transfer bids and a corresponding email message for the manager has been added for a player being in last year of contract and receiving transfer bids.
Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
