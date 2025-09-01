Hello, Players!
We've released Hotfix 1.1.2 to address some bugs and inconveniences in the game.
Simply restart your Steam client and the update will be applied automatically.
Changes
Added "View Supporter Credits" option in the Credits screen
Adjusted to obtain slightly more Golden Barley
Added customizable key bindings
Various convenience improvements for boss battles
Other bug fixes
Please share your thoughts and feedback on Steam discussions or reviews!
Your feedback means a lot to us.
We'll continue to do our best to provide a stable and enjoyable gaming experience!
