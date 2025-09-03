 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19813806
Updates
New Pet levels
Fixes
Fixed issue where Crom boss accessories could not be equipped together
Corrected Enlightened Doch Gul Fortitude stats
Fixed bug where Crest Masks displayed incorrectly over NPCs and mailboxes
Corrected vendor name in Hunter’s Favor token description

