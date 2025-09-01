Add foliage editing to the castle creator



Add double gatehouse: Replaces two towers gate



Add plaster natural accent material set



Add sound reverb to castle interiors



Add railings as separate objects



Add all roofs as separate objects



Add text below rotate camera buttons



Improve manor house object



Improve defense AI around gates



Remove speed up and show the prebattle dialog on key press



Fix player spawns as siege defender



Fix range manor behavior



Fix prebattle officers floating sometimes when riding from castle



Fix ram path appearing in wrong editor mode when placing gate



Fix zoom not working during ram path mode



Hello everyone!Another incremental castle creator update. The next update is going to be bigger and revolve entirely around increasing the interactivity of castles in various ways.Thank you for all the support!If you want to follow the development of the game closer, feel free to