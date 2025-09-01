 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19813800 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

Another incremental castle creator update. The next update is going to be bigger and revolve entirely around increasing the interactivity of castles in various ways.

Thank you for all the support!

If you want to follow the development of the game closer, feel free to join the discord:
https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc

Changelog
  • Add foliage editing to the castle creator
  • Add double gatehouse: Replaces two towers gate
  • Add plaster natural accent material set
  • Add sound reverb to castle interiors
  • Add railings as separate objects
  • Add all roofs as separate objects
  • Add text below rotate camera buttons
  • Improve manor house object
  • Improve defense AI around gates
  • Remove speed up and show the prebattle dialog on key press
  • Fix player spawns as siege defender
  • Fix range manor behavior
  • Fix prebattle officers floating sometimes when riding from castle
  • Fix ram path appearing in wrong editor mode when placing gate
  • Fix zoom not working during ram path mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link