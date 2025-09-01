Another incremental castle creator update. The next update is going to be bigger and revolve entirely around increasing the interactivity of castles in various ways.
Changelog
- Add foliage editing to the castle creator
- Add double gatehouse: Replaces two towers gate
- Add plaster natural accent material set
- Add sound reverb to castle interiors
- Add railings as separate objects
- Add all roofs as separate objects
- Add text below rotate camera buttons
- Improve manor house object
- Improve defense AI around gates
- Remove speed up and show the prebattle dialog on key press
- Fix player spawns as siege defender
- Fix range manor behavior
- Fix prebattle officers floating sometimes when riding from castle
- Fix ram path appearing in wrong editor mode when placing gate
- Fix zoom not working during ram path mode
