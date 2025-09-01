## CHANGELOG
### Added
- Notification and warning system (top-right of the screen).
- Crafting light sticks now requires strange liquid bottles.
- Smoke effect and damage particles to campfires.
- New strange house on Level 2.
- Leaderboard in the main menu.
- New AAA tutorial.
### Changed
- New recipes can now only be unlocked by completing tasks.
- Crowbar recipe is unlocked from the start.
### Fixed
- Broken screen effect not disabling after respawn.
- Incorrect item display for the first right item in the Red Game Room.
- Wrong monster spawn placement in the bunker.
- Client falling issues on Level 2.
- Double gesture animations playing on clients.
- Incorrect weather synchronization between clients and host.
