## CHANGELOG



### Added

- Notification and warning system (top-right of the screen).

- Crafting light sticks now requires strange liquid bottles.

- Smoke effect and damage particles to campfires.

- New strange house on Level 2.

- Leaderboard in the main menu.

- New AAA tutorial.



### Changed

- New recipes can now only be unlocked by completing tasks.

- Crowbar recipe is unlocked from the start.



### Fixed

- Broken screen effect not disabling after respawn.

- Incorrect item display for the first right item in the Red Game Room.

- Wrong monster spawn placement in the bunker.

- Client falling issues on Level 2.

- Double gesture animations playing on clients.

- Incorrect weather synchronization between clients and host.

