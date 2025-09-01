 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19813713 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
## CHANGELOG

### Added
- Notification and warning system (top-right of the screen).
- Crafting light sticks now requires strange liquid bottles.
- Smoke effect and damage particles to campfires.
- New strange house on Level 2.
- Leaderboard in the main menu.
- New AAA tutorial.

### Changed
- New recipes can now only be unlocked by completing tasks.
- Crowbar recipe is unlocked from the start.

### Fixed
- Broken screen effect not disabling after respawn.
- Incorrect item display for the first right item in the Red Game Room.
- Wrong monster spawn placement in the bunker.
- Client falling issues on Level 2.
- Double gesture animations playing on clients.
- Incorrect weather synchronization between clients and host.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3215871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link