The game has been updated to version 0.7.8.
Changelog:
Reworked bot spawn balance. Bot spawn rate now adapts to player performance (with an element of randomness).
Fixed a bug in PvP where victory was counted by total kills instead of points.
Fixed a bug where the laptop didn’t appear in PvE.
Fixed a bug where a PvP match wouldn’t end with only one player left in the lobby.
Fixed a crash when pressing the “Leave Match” button.
Newly unlocked customization items are now automatically equipped.
Changed files in this update