1 September 2025 Build 19813683 Edited 1 September 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been updated to version 0.7.8.

Changelog:

  • Reworked bot spawn balance. Bot spawn rate now adapts to player performance (with an element of randomness).

  • Fixed a bug in PvP where victory was counted by total kills instead of points.

  • Fixed a bug where the laptop didn’t appear in PvE.

  • Fixed a bug where a PvP match wouldn’t end with only one player left in the lobby.

  • Fixed a crash when pressing the “Leave Match” button.

  • Newly unlocked customization items are now automatically equipped.

