Hello, Players!

We've released Hotfix 1.1.2 to address some bugs and inconveniences in the game.

Simply restart your Steam client and the update will be applied automatically.

Changes

Added "View Supporter Credits" option in the Credits screen

Adjusted to obtain slightly more Golden Barley

Added customizable key bindings

Various convenience improvements for boss battles

Other bug fixes

Please share your thoughts and feedback on Steam discussions or reviews!

Your feedback means a lot to us.

We'll continue to do our best to provide a stable and enjoyable gaming experience!