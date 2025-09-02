Fix some gamepad issues:
- World levels not compeltable with gamepad due to a bug
- Tutorial text not appearing in gamepad in levels 1 and 4
Sorry, we missed these because we didn't test enough with gamepad! Please if you play with gamepad or steam deck and find an issue let us know, we might just be unaware.
1.1.4
