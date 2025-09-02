 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19813558 Edited 2 September 2025 – 17:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix some gamepad issues:
- World levels not compeltable with gamepad due to a bug
- Tutorial text not appearing in gamepad in levels 1 and 4

Sorry, we missed these because we didn't test enough with gamepad! Please if you play with gamepad or steam deck and find an issue let us know, we might just be unaware.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2207441
macOS Depot 2207442
Linux Depot 2207443
