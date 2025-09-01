 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19813533 Edited 1 September 2025 – 14:52:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Skill Reverse Cold/Shock/Burn - These skills now have a small chance to inflict their effect on the user. The skills no longer increases the duration at the last 2 grades.
+Monster Match - Increase chance by 1, making it 4 in total. Also, you gain more chances as you gain matches. Basically, the more you win, your chance of winning it all increases exponentially.
-Fixed Monster Match bug. If you click on the 15th slot and ended the game, you will become unable to play the game again. (none of the buttons will respond)
-Fixed Game Of Risk bug. Upgrading Note and then Doubling it didn't function correctly. Now it does.
-Corrected various dialogue issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2873111
