-Skill Reverse Cold/Shock/Burn - These skills now have a small chance to inflict their effect on the user. The skills no longer increases the duration at the last 2 grades.

+Monster Match - Increase chance by 1, making it 4 in total. Also, you gain more chances as you gain matches. Basically, the more you win, your chance of winning it all increases exponentially.

-Fixed Monster Match bug. If you click on the 15th slot and ended the game, you will become unable to play the game again. (none of the buttons will respond)

-Fixed Game Of Risk bug. Upgrading Note and then Doubling it didn't function correctly. Now it does.

-Corrected various dialogue issues.