Today’s update (1.0.3) fixes a bunch of reported bugs, adds two new maps, and includes several balance tweaks.
New Maps
Ironclad (L11)
Triarch (L15)
Gameplay & Systems
Max combo cap increased 5 → 9 (it was erroneously set to 5).
Greedy King now moves even if the path to a Cornerstone is blocked and damages barricades/doors he collides with.
Stages won’t end until the boss is defeated.
Endless mode: fixed an issue where only one entrance was used; bosses no longer spawn in Endless.
First-clear reward: earn 50 Soul Fragments the first time you clear a stage.
Map "The Burrow" now properly unlocks upon clearing Octarium.
Fixed a pathfinding issue when placing a Cornerstone near certain boulder areas.
Grinder Trap auto-upgrade condition check fixed.
UI / UX / World Map
World Map: WASD scrolling; building at the edge of tiles now expands scroll bounds.
Objectives: hovering now shows what they unlock.
Tooltips: fixed bounty-boosting traits not showing the earned gold in the tooltips for Grinder, Arsenal, and Harpoon traps.
Build tooltip now closes properly when the build menu closes.
Conqueror Level points can be assigned faster with Shift/Ctrl.
Balance
Surge Sigil: starting gold bonus 500 → 1000.
Warrior: no longer gains extra shield per level.
Soul Harvester: interest capped at 1,000 gold.
Ancient Grave: Vault health 5,000 → 3,000.
Thank you for playing.
