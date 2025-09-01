Today’s update (1.0.3) fixes a bunch of reported bugs, adds two new maps, and includes several balance tweaks.

New Maps

Gameplay & Systems

Max combo cap increased 5 → 9 (it was erroneously set to 5).

Greedy King now moves even if the path to a Cornerstone is blocked and damages barricades/doors he collides with.

Stages won’t end until the boss is defeated.

Endless mode: fixed an issue where only one entrance was used; bosses no longer spawn in Endless.

First-clear reward: earn 50 Soul Fragments the first time you clear a stage.

Map "The Burrow" now properly unlocks upon clearing Octarium.

Fixed a pathfinding issue when placing a Cornerstone near certain boulder areas.