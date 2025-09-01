 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19813485 Edited 1 September 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today’s update (1.0.3) fixes a bunch of reported bugs, adds two new maps, and includes several balance tweaks.

New Maps

  • Ironclad (L11)

  • Triarch (L15)

Gameplay & Systems

  • Max combo cap increased 5 → 9 (it was erroneously set to 5).

  • Greedy King now moves even if the path to a Cornerstone is blocked and damages barricades/doors he collides with.

  • Stages won’t end until the boss is defeated.

  • Endless mode: fixed an issue where only one entrance was used; bosses no longer spawn in Endless.

  • First-clear reward: earn 50 Soul Fragments the first time you clear a stage.

  • Map "The Burrow" now properly unlocks upon clearing Octarium.

  • Fixed a pathfinding issue when placing a Cornerstone near certain boulder areas.

  • Grinder Trap auto-upgrade condition check fixed.

UI / UX / World Map

  • World Map: WASD scrolling; building at the edge of tiles now expands scroll bounds.

  • Objectives: hovering now shows what they unlock.

  • Tooltips: fixed bounty-boosting traits not showing the earned gold in the tooltips for Grinder, Arsenal, and Harpoon traps.

  • Build tooltip now closes properly when the build menu closes.

  • Conqueror Level points can be assigned faster with Shift/Ctrl.

Balance

  • Surge Sigil: starting gold bonus 500 → 1000.

  • Warrior: no longer gains extra shield per level.

  • Soul Harvester: interest capped at 1,000 gold.

  • Ancient Grave: Vault health 5,000 → 3,000.

Thank you for playing.

