 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19813349 Edited 1 September 2025 – 14:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Removing Cassette from menu, you must now apply cassette hub from customizer
-Me The Person: Tube, is now a Cassette Hub
-Saturday: Night Fever, is now a Cassette Hub
-Ulysses: Merge, is now a Cassette Hub
-Shine: Lumen, is now a Cassette Hub
-Corrected foot placement on pedals
-Defualt Stance changed
-Edits to Whopper animation

Changed files in this update

Depot 871541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link