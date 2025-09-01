-Removing Cassette from menu, you must now apply cassette hub from customizer

-Me The Person: Tube, is now a Cassette Hub

-Saturday: Night Fever, is now a Cassette Hub

-Ulysses: Merge, is now a Cassette Hub

-Shine: Lumen, is now a Cassette Hub

-Corrected foot placement on pedals

-Defualt Stance changed

-Edits to Whopper animation